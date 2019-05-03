Editor:
Attorney General Bill Barr’s 19-page memo of June 2018 and DOJ policy establish the president to be personally immune to criminal law.
The future attorney general stated that a president cannot have a conflict of interest. This hypothetically frees POTUS to sign bills that financially benefit him or make profitable deals with dictators, and eviscerates the emoluments clause of the Constitution that the current officeholder consistently violates.
Barr asserted that POTUS cannot commit nepotism. This allows POTUS to appoint family members to sensitive positions, even though they are serious security threats. In reality, the current president, absent his position, would never have security clearance.
Barr argued that POTUS has the unfettered power to halt criminal investigations of himself and to fire investigators. Even with proof of corrupt intent, this would not be obstruction of justice by a sitting president.
All of this is rendered moot by DOJ policy that is neither in the law nor in the Constitution, that a sitting POTUS cannot be indicted. The people’s right to know and Special Counsel Mueller’s ability to tell is blocked by another DOJ policy that denies public access to evidence of criminal behavior by an unindicted individual, no matter how strong the evidence or the reason for not indicting. The effect is that even a provably criminal POTUS cannot be indicted and evidence about his crimes is shielded.
Taken together, Barr’s interpretations and DOJ policies give POTUS immunity to criminal law. “Above the law” used to be reserved for kings, emperors and czars.
Tom Butler
Port Charlotte
