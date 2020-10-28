Editor:
I was a member of a board of a seven-county poverty program for almost 10 years! I saw nothing like this! In those days I was able to visit senators and Congress members from N.J.!
We were a group of 300 members, including churches, poverty programs and more, but even in a serious recession, covering the Bush/Obama area.
The news today shows an expansion of the safety net! We know today that the number of poor people has grown by eight million, since May! Studies from Columbia University show a tragedy of evictions, lost homes, lost jobs hastened by employment numbers that rise and fall greatly.
There is some difference as a University of Chicago, now shows 6 million lost in poverty! I think the numbers are higher! We are going to lose much, including educational attainment hardened by the virus pandemic.
This administrations handling has to be a grade of F! We need to survive this, don’t we?
Bill Weightman
North Port
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.