Many problems that exist in this country involve poverty. However, we hardly ever discuss the causes of this lack of prosperity. In a flourishing country, where freedom and opportunity abound, there appear to be few reasons to find oneself in a state of economic hardship.
So, what’s the cause? A gentleman much wiser than me once said the chances of finding oneself in poverty are less than 5% if you do four things: 1. Graduate from high school, 2. Always have a job, 3. Don’t have children until you’re married, 4. Don’t get married until you’re 21.
Birth in this country guarantees the right to 12-14 years of free education. That education can easily be squandered if parents are not in the students’ lives impressing on them that education is a key to prosperity – not cars, basketball, dating, fishing or menial fun-like work – education.
Jobs are available everywhere. No one ever said someone on the edge of poverty can only work 40 hours a week. And a minimum wage job was never intended to be one’s crowning employment achievement.
Pregnancies in society’s young, uneducated, unskilled, unmarried, uncommitted women are another way to almost assure a life of poverty. Family serves as the foundational unit of a stable society, but in some communities, the presence of the nuclear family is the exception rather than the rule.
Isn’t it long past time we ignore the root causes of this pervasive social contagion and start trying to fix the real problem.
