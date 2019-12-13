Editor:

On behalf of DFYoung offshore race team we, along with my fellow OPA teams, wish a holiday greeting and hearfelt thanks to the wonderful residents of Englewood, the police and fire departments and EMS teams warm welcome and hospitality during Waterfest.

They made Englewood "The Place To Race.”

See you next year!

Wes Wyatt

Detroit, Michigan

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments