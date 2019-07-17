Editor:
Lately, the intentions of the voters have been thwarted. Felons, who were to have had the their voting rights restored, were deprived of that right by legislators who re-wrote the wishes of the voters. Now the protections that Marcy'a Law provides to innocent victims of crimes have been twisted so that the public is prevented from knowing the identity of police who are simply performing their duty, getting paid and look forward to pensions.
Elaine Allen-Emrich and Ann Easter have exposed the misuse of Marcy's Law, just as two women in Miami exposed through their research the sex trafficking of a well-connected "billionaire" and the cozy deal he got years ago thanks to a Floridian, who is now high up in the inept administration of the present president.
We must hold those in power accountable. No denial of voting rights for financial reasons. No secret deals behind the backs of victims. No "redacted" police reports with no-name officers.
Jean Kathleen Ranallo
Englewood
