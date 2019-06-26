Editor:
I have lived in Charlotte County 30 years and have been teaching here for 14. I just want to give a shout-out for our voluntary pre-kindergarten programs.
The VPK program is state-supervised and prepares children for kindergarten. And it’s all fee. It’s not a day care program.
The VPK program teaches learning in eight domains: Physical development; approaches to learning; social and emotional development; language and literacy; mathematical thinking; scientific inquiry; social studies, and creative expression (arts).
The facility that runs the program must be registered with the state, the teachers qualified and overseen by a VPK director.
Information on the VPK programs can be found at the website: myflorida.com/childcare, choose "For Families" and on the left side "Provider Search." A "Gold Seal" facility has been accredited. However, check the information on the facility regarding inspections (found searching provider’s information). The inspections are an important item to research even if "Gold Seal," because it will allow you to see the superiority of the child care facility. The non-compliance will be noted on the inspection, with a Level 3 least problematic to a Level 1, in which the facility may be closed down.
I encourage all children that are enrolling next year in kindergarten to take advantage of this worthwhile VPK program, especially if you feel your child may have a learning disability. Screenings can be done prior to kindergarten that will ensure that the highest degree of learning can be obtained.
Jennifer Reinbold
Charlotte Harbor
