What do guns and smoking have in common?
Guns kill people and smoking kills people. These are facts.
The people who make guns and smoking devices know that their product kills people.
The people who make guns and smoking devices don't care if people die from their product. They just want to make their money.
This is what I see wrong with this picture. It's not capitalism, it's predatory capitalism. Profit at any cost. These people have no moral base, no sense of decency, no humanity. He's not my brother, he's my income stream. And don't mess with my income stream. I don't care if people live or die. I have to make money.
When will we learn what the true dangers of capitalism are?
John Munn
Englewood
