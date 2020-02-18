Editor:

I attended the Charlotte vs. Venice boys basketball game on Wednesday night. I was appalled by the lack of respect for the American flag; during the playing of the National Anthem, by many of the student-athletes. Instead of looking at the flag during the playing of the anthem, they instead looked down at the floor.

I blame the coaches and parents for their lack of leadership and guidance to these young people. These kids obviously take living in this great country as a privilege and not a blessing. It makes me wonder how many other things they disrespect and get away with.

Marc Powell

Punta Gorda

