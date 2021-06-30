Prescription drug ads
on TV waste money
Editor:
I have spent an inordinate amount of time over the past two years watching TV. During that time I have been inundated, along with other TV aficionados, with ads from drug companies for their products that can only be obtained by prescription.
POTUS has been seeking a way to lower drug costs. How about starting with banning drug ads for products not readily available to the general public? It would also free up the time
I have to listen to all the warnings about drug interactions and other cautions about using these dangerous, and expensive, products that are not generally available. The savings could be used to lower costs.
Ronald Mathison
Rotonda West
