Editor:
The FBI Agents Association has petitioned Congress to reopen the government. The reason is because if they can't pay their bills they will lose their security clearances and without clearances they lose their jobs.
Is that what Trump is really aiming for? His demand for the wall is phony. El Chapo's trial showed he transported drugs at ports of entry in cars and trucks, also on rails, planes and boats. Where walls existed he used tunnels underneath the walls.
This president does present a clear and present danger to our country as we knew it pre-Trump. It's time to stop pretending he cares about any of us.
Marsha Sherman
Englewood
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.