Editor:

Passed an infrastructure bill. 

Reduced the deficit.

7.9 million new jobs.

Passed a Covid relief bill.

First African American female Supreme Court justice.

Brought NATO and the world together to fight Putin.

Has increased the minimum wage in America.

Believes in America and the constitution.

Believes our elections were free and honest. 

Covid is at its lowest point since 2020.


The world believes in America’s leadership again.

As President not everything is about him. 

Cares about the American people.

Putin, Kim Jong-Un, Xi Jinping are not his friends. 

Finally got us out of Afghanistan.

Sent military equipment to Ukraine.

Hasn’t asked any world leader for dirt on our last President.

Trump, none of the above.

George Baillie

North Port

