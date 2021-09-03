February 29, 2020 - The U.S. and the Taliban signed the Agreement for Bringing Peace to Afghanistan, with provisions including the withdrawal of all regular American and NATO troops from Afghanistan. The deal was unanimously endorsed by the United Nations Security Council.
The U.S. led invasion in 2001, removed the Taliban from power but according to the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, a Washington-based think tank, as of 5/31/20 the Taliban had resurged so it was back in command of about 20% of Afghanistan's districts.
In accord with The Council on Foreign Relations, an independent nonpartisan membership organization think tank, the Taliban launched an offensive and by summer of 2021 controlled over half of Afghanistan’s districts.
In accord with BBC News mid-August, 2021 the Taliban had taken control of Afghanistan.
January 20, 2021 - President Biden issues an executive order in accord with which any school that receives federal funding must either allow biological boys who self-identify as girls onto girls’ sports teams or face administrative action from the Education Department – i.e. male-to-female transgender high school kids can compete in girls athletics.
August 14, 2021 - President Biden approved additional 5,000 U.S. troops to help safely draw down the American embassy and remove personnel from Afghanistan as Taliban forces overtake the country.
Considering the examples of President Biden’s leadership on 1/20/21 and 8/14/21 what does that tell us about his priorities?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.