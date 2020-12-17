Editor:
The Dec. 12 letters contained one from someone who obviously flunked civics class, or maybe they don't have civics until you go past fifth grade. A president cannot make Puerto Rico or D.C. a state, or confiscate guns, or raise taxes, all of these action would go through the House And senate, then have to be ratified by 39 states.
President-Elect Biden never said he wants to ban fracking, he said he wants to ban it on Federal lands. He never said he wants to defund police. The defund police movement just want cities/states to put more into training and less into weapons.
A president cannot give citizenship to anyone, that must be earned. A president cannot give tax dollars to illegal citizens.
A president cannot spend our tax dollars without the OK from Congress, that is unless he wants to play golf and use more than $100 million of our taxes to do it, sorta like the current occupant of the White House has done.
A president submits a budget to Congress and it is they who have to reconcile it and pass it or send it back to the president.
Get over it all of you Trumplicans. He lost by more than 7 million votes, and Biden won by the same electoral landslide 306 that Trump won by 4 years ago.
Jean Del Bonis
Rotonda West
