Editor:
It is unfortunate to hear or read that if Trump is elected, he will remove your Social Security and Medicare entitlements. The President cannot do this. It is a myth and used only as a tactic in an effort to frighten people. All one has to do is look it up to get the real facts.
Stephen R. Bianchi
Port Charlotte
