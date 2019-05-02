Editor:
Does anyone think that the CEO of a business would be fired if he or she improved the workplace environment, raised the income level of the company, worked out better deals for selling their product, improved buildings and equipment and raised wages?
Of course not.
The CEO would get a raise and probably some shares of company stock. In the real world results matter. That CEO might get hired on his resume' but if he didn't perform as expected he'd be out the door.
This is the world our president understands. We the people looked at his resume' and hired him for the job of president of the United States. So far we are pleased with his performance and prepared to offer him another four-year contract. There are no other candidates with his credentials.
Virginia Sparks
Rotonda West
