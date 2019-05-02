Editor:
I've been wrestling with the "impeach/don't impeach" question for a while. I see strong arguments each way. Some Dems fear that impeachment, probably not successful in the Senate, would strengthen Trump, as it did Clinton in the 1990s.
I no longer buy that political argument.
The cases are completely different. Clinton was impeached for lying about a sexual encounter. Trump would be impeached for solicitation and willingness to collude with a hostile foreign power, lying about it over and over again, and then actively obstructing efforts to discover the truth. Perhaps other counts of accepting emoluments, money laundering, etc. Night and day.
Many prosecutors, including Judge Napolitano on Fox, have said that, based on Mueller's report, if Trump were not president, he would be locked up. The evidence is so strong.
An official statement of condemnation by the Congress is required. If Congress does not move to impeach, history will record Trump's assertions of "no collusion, no obstruction" as true. Congress, the voice of the people, must move to impeach and establish a "permanent record" of Trump's betrayal of our country. If the Republican Senate does not affirm the impeachment, each of them will need to explain their vote not to impeach. They will lose, and the Republican Party will fade into history.
If Trump's offenses were limited to Stormy Daniels, "Access Hollywood" and the like, I could see letting it go. But we are talking about defrauding and betraying the country. We cannot let that go.
Bill Vensel
Rotonda West
