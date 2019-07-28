Editor:
Republicans need to reflect on their support of Trump.
If you support Trump and his campaign which contacted the Russian Socialist Republic hundreds of times to assist in Trump's election then you don’t get to call Democrats socialists for supporting the VA and Medicare.
If you support Trump who paid for silence about a porn star’s relationship with him to help win an election then you don’t get to shout “lock her up” to Clinton.
If you support Trump, who regularly meets behind closed doors with dictators who are committing horrible crimes, then you don’t get to call Democrats soft on crime.
If you support Trump when kids are retained in cages and separated from their parents then you don’t get to call Democrats soft on family values.
If your support Trump in telling elected representatives who are legal immigrants to go back to where they came from then you don’t get to hold your past generation immigrant relatives (elected or not ) in high esteem for not going back to wherever they came from.
If you ignore Trump’s lying thousands of times then you don’t get to call Democrats liars.
If you support Trump in 2020 and he wins then you will be accountable for the destruction of decency in America.
Trump supporters it is never too soon to start listening to your fellow Americans.
Douglas Kennedy
Punta Gorda
