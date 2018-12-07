Editor:
This letter could be sent to any of our grandchildren (we have 10). So we’ll just call her Meggie: it’s time to to stir the pot. It’s time to talk to our Commander in Chief (our president). He who basks in the limelight; takes all the credit and spreads all the blame.
A president who turns off a blind eye to his mistakes, instead of seeing the light of our beautiful country.
So Meggie, let's turn off the pot; turn off the grill and just hope our president knows how to cook.
Joe Cerino
Arcadia
