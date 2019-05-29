Editor:

In Sunday's paper, a letter writer from Rotonda ridiculed another letter writer for "sleeping from 2008 to 2016."

They then went on to say, "Why does he (Trump) not want them to do their job and prove him innocent?"

Rise and shine. He has been proven innocent. No collusion (via Mueller). No conspiracy (via Barr).

So I ask you and the others that weren't happy with the result of your investigation: Are you asleep or on another planet?

The real investigation has begun and many Dems are shaking in their shoes because they know the real corruption and conspiracy is about to be revealed. Tick, tick, tick.

Connie M. Bogard

North Port

