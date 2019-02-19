Editor:
Here is an alternative view regarding the Feb. 15 letter titled, “President Trump deserves respect.”
As Americans, we should always respect the office of the president and all that it implies. That does not necessarily apply to the occupant of that office. Why should we be expected to respect a person that constantly lies, misleads and disrespects all others around him?
I believe respect must be earned, not automatically bestowed or demanded. Our current president has not earned mine.
Hank Mendenhall
Punta Gorda
