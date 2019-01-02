Editor:
Tune into one cable news channel and you'll hear the president is Genghis Khan while another says he walks on water. What ever happened to old-fashioned factual news reporting in which the viewer formed his own personal opinion without the aid of a so called panel of experts?
The president is the true independent in that he beat out Republican establishment candidates and then hijacked blue-collar votes in the General Election and no one in the swamp likes him.
Since 1933, the government has with only a few years of exception, spent more than revenue received. I am entitled to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. No citizen has the right of unlimited access to the treasury. It does not matter what the government spends money on as long as the budget is balanced. Cutting taxes and not also spending is a prescription for economic and financial chaos.
The Europeans spend little on the military because they cannot afford it and social spending. Over the years America has spent trillions for the privilege of policing the world to the neglect of our country and its people.
Larry Bierman
Punta Gorda
