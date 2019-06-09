Editor:
The U.S. Justice Department policy is that a sitting president can’t be charged with crimes. Does this mean our current president could murder someone and get away with it?
Now, at 2 years old we learn the difference between right and wrong, and except for a Republican minority we just know that this Justice Department policy is wrong. After years of believing no one is above the law, we are now expected to allow this minority of Republicans to tell us that their president is above the law.
Trump even boasted he could shoot someone in the street and get away with it.
If you want the president to be held accountable, now is the time to stand up.
The remaining Republicans that still believe in our democracy based on rule of law need to join with the truly patriotic majority of independents and Democrats and put the law above the president.
Those that believe the president is their king need to be concerned that they will be on the wrong side of history and that those who don’t believe in the rule of law may not find it protects them from individual accountability.
The alarming number of contacts and convictions among Trump’s people as to Russian interference against Democrats does little to suggest innocence.
Let’s begin impeachment hearings.
Douglas Kennedy
Punta Gorda
