Editor:
My young client in the juvenile detention center expressed personal resentment towards the police officer who arrested him because the officer had thereby ruined his business: stealing cars and selling drugs. He felt personally offended.
Some figures rise up in society behaving something like an anti-lighthouse casting darkness in all directions. Some of those bathed by the beams of darkness assert that they see no darkness, claiming that there is nothing to see. Protestors against the murk are accused of being unfair and biased towards the figure only because of personal reasons and that they pretend to see imaginary things.
Some who call themselves conservatives and strict Constitutionalists assert that the person holding the office of President cannot be accused, investigated, questioned or denied his claimed privilege of not having to obey any law or answer to any authority and may use the full power of the federal government to resist and refute any challenges.
In the Constitution of the United States, Article II, Section 4, reads: The President, Vice President and all civil officers of the United States, shall be removed from office on impeachment for, and conviction of, treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors. It says nothing about the President being immune to the processes leading to impeachment.
Theodore L. Zawistowski
Port Charlotte
