We know from Joe Biden's own mouth that as vice president and president of the Senate he threatened to withhold U.S. aid to Ukraine unless that country fired a prosecutor investigating a company that had his son on its payroll. Ukraine complied with Biden's demand. What is President Trump's duty? He must investigate thoroughly. As part of this, he must find out what Ukrainian authorities have learned. Requests for international cooperation in investigating possible international crimes are routine and proper.
Biden certainly misused his offices and may well have violated both U.S. and Ukrainian laws. And who within our government helped Biden to carry out this scheme? What damage did Biden do to our country within Ukraine and with Europe generally? President Trump must do his best to find out. Any political effect in the 2020 Presidential campaign is incidental to President Trump's duty to unearth the truth and to repair the damage as best he can.
The impeachment effort in the House has it backwards. From blind hatred for President Trump, impeachment supporters have maneuvered themselves into defending a candidate who has used the vice presidency to enrich his son. Instead, the House should support President Trump doing his duty to expose the truth. And all members of the Senate should condemn its dishonor caused by Biden, formerly its presiding officer.
We should pray for all officials of any party affiliation and should give thanks that President Trump is exposing this instead of sweeping it under the rug.
Thomas Logie
North Port
