Editor:

Remember the scene from the movie "Jaws"? The mayor tells the sheriff that he must keep the beach open and that there are no sharks. The one shark attack is an anomaly. He insists that business must continue as usual so that money can be made.

Cut to the scene in the White House. The President tells America "that this is just a virus, no worse than the flu, and no one should be worried. In fact, even if you're sick you should still go to work. It will just go away. It will be like a miracle."

Cue the music... Do, do... do, do... do, do...

It's all about the money folks.

John R. Munn

Englewood

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments