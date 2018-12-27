Editor:
When you say you dislike or hate Trump, it is the same as saying you don't want a stronger and safer America?
This president has done more to correct the shortcomings to our country than the last four decades of politicians who have allowed other countries to steal our business and dump their products in America. Products that have been subsidized by cheap labor.
Previous presidents have sent money to North Korea and Iran with the understanding that these countries would eliminate their nuclear progress. This president has met with North Korea and missile-testing has stopped. This president has worked to rebuild our defense system. This president is working to improve our borders and to slow the influx of illegal immigrants.
Both parties have been remiss in letting illegal immigration get out of control. Attempts are being made to allow veterans to obtain their services at local hospitals. Both parties need to get on board for the good of the country and make this a stronger, safer America.
Gary Smith
Englewood
