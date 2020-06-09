Editor:
President Trump’s recent divisive stunt, stating he takes hydroxychloroquine daily, which I doubt, is a prime example of exercising ‘fake news’, directly from the mouth of the person who made term popular.
So that leaves us with the question, why would the leader of our country, an ego-centric maniac, a man in love with himself, make a rare appearance in the Situation Room where the pandemic task force was meeting?
Why would the president make such an ignorant disclosure about his daily ingesting hydroxychloroquine? Remember, he loves himself.
This disclosure by the president smacks of $$$. My research has revealed the president’s family trusts all have investments in a mutual fund whose largest holding is Sanofi, a French drug giant, and the manufacturer of Plaquenil, the brand-name version of hydroxychloroquine.
Furthermore, according to the Sanofi board president, Serge Weinberg, the U.S. has contributed about $600 million for Sanofi’s research.
We all know our president, Donald Trump, would not risk his health by unnecessarily using hydroxychloroquine as a preventive to the coronavirus. Remember, he loves himself.
This disclosure by our supposedly brilliant president is a diversion, fake news, to bolster the declining stock value of the Sanofi, the manufacturers of the drug. It’s all about the money.
Janie Clark
Englewood
