I am sick to my stomach every morning when I get up and see the news. Why are people acting like animals. This was a country you could be proud of living in because we respect each other and the police. Now in some cities the rioting and stealing has nothing to do with George Floyd.
You disgrace his memory when you steal and destroy property. Do these people have nothing else to do? Destroy and steal will not change this country for the better. First it was about George Floyd then it was the Confederate statues and name of bases. It is always something.
Law officers deserve respect. Did you not learn that at home? How can we go on like this without someone saying enough is enough and clean up the cities and put these people causing havoc in jail? We have to stop the destruction.
I do not care what the governors want, Let the President step in and send in troops and National Guard to restore order. Whether they like it or not it is the right thing to do. Please Mr. President take over and do not take no from the stupid governors and make America great again.
Thank you.
Carol M Leonard
Port Charlotte
