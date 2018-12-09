Editor:
A letter writer recently disputed claims made about Donald Trump supplying an aircraft, as well as paying off a mortgage. I did as the writer suggested, and typed “Trump donated plane” into my browser. It did in fact verify the story was false.
The problem is, the writer only read the first story. If she would get her anti-Trump head out of the sand, she would have found a story about Donald Trump sending an aircraft to California to transport a sick 3-year-old to New York for treatment because he could not fly commercially. This happened in 1988. The next story is about a Trump aircraft ferrying supplies to Puerto Rico in 1989, after Hurricane Hugo.
So, before condemning President Trump, who did not write the story, do a little more research into acts of charity that he has done. While you are doing so, look into where his predecessor donated his salary, which our current president has done.
David O’Brien
North Port
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.