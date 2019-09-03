President reveals role in the world
Editor:
Donald has finally admitted his role in the world. He would annex Greenland, snub Denmark for daring to criticize him, keep children in concentration camps for as long as it pleases him, berates “disloyal Jews.”
Also there would be no tightening of restrictions on military-style weapons. This according to the Government Department of Gun Control, aka the NRA.
These changes among others will MAGA along with examples from North Korea, Russia and other great nations. Denmark criticized him, but the others love him.
These are the views of a loyal American citizen taxpayer. They are not endorsed by white supremacists, local militias or potential worshipers of him.
Andrew Schyhol
Englewood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.