President reveals role in the world

Editor:

Donald has finally admitted his role in the world. He would annex Greenland, snub Denmark for daring to criticize him, keep children in concentration camps for as long as it pleases him, berates “disloyal Jews.”

Also there would be no tightening of restrictions on military-style weapons. This according to the Government Department of Gun Control, aka the NRA.

These changes among others will MAGA along with examples from North Korea, Russia and other great nations. Denmark criticized him, but the others love him.

These are the views of a loyal American citizen taxpayer. They are not endorsed by white supremacists, local militias or potential worshipers of him.

Andrew Schyhol

Englewood

