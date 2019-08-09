Editor:

Trump's recent verbal garbage against black women is ignorance personified. Telling these women, born in America mostly, to go back to their country of birth.

Can one even imagine what white America would do if President Obama had said the same about white Americans? Will Trump's mouth lose him votes? I think so.

Mr. Trump, I will personally buy you a ticket on a Greyhound bus to take you home, wherever that may be. Deal? We are all God's children.

Lawrence A. Mould

Port Charlotte

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments