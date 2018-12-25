Editor:
Miss Parker's article on "new norm" was so pathetic. One is to assume she would have preferred Hillary to Trump. So, she considers someone who declares she is broke (her own words) and then in the short time she is secretary of state, becomes a millionaire (normal). President Harry Truman said it best, "Anyone who becomes wealthy while serving in the government is a crook." I guess that would include Obama, too.
I agree that President Trump is a "new norm," and he took over the helm of the country when it was heading to a "norm" of complete failure, after eight years of Obama.
I also agree that President Trump's wisdom and physical strength is far above the "norm" for his age. I'm 87 and would love to be able to text and tweet like he does. It's great to know what he is doing and thinking. And, not waiting on George Soros or Valerie Jarrett to tell him what to do.
President Trump's trying to restore our nation to President Lincoln's "norm" of one nation, under God, with liberty and justice for all.
So, as a former teacher I would love to be able to sit down and have a history lesson with Miss Parker. And, she really should know that texting is the new "norm" for communicating.
God bless America and God bless our president.
Emmaline Wright
Placida
