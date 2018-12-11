Editor:
Donald J. Trump has accomplished something that no president before him has. In the short span of less than two years, Mr. Trump has elevated practically every president who came before him to hero status.
Nothing can be clearer in support of that fact than the posthumous praise heaped upon George H.W. Bush these past several days.
Bush lost his bid for a second term in office to Bill Clinton in 1992. If you assembled all the public praise of Bush over the past 36 years, it would probably pale in comparison to that heaped upon him since his passing.
America was reminded of the time, just a mere two years ago, when the presidential qualities we expected in our leader – diplomacy, decorum, morality, decency, et. al – were simply taken for granted. Bush’s passing is a stark reminder of what we once had in our presidents. We were reminded of a time when our president didn’t need to see his name in the news every minute. We were reminded of the lack of perpetual chaos that now defines the present administration. And we longed for a return to sanity.
So here’s a toast to the past presidents who instinctively knew how to be presidential. We miss you and we promise not to be so critical of you anymore.
And here’s to Donald J. Trump. Thank you for reminding us we need more than a bombastic barroom brawler to lead this country.
Julie Moriarity
Punta Gorda
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.