I watched the State of the Union Address. The outright disrespect shown to our president by the Democrats was unacceptable. The audacity to sit not stand as the rest of Congress, refusal to applaud as were others, not only in the president's comments, but in his honoring guests, military veterans, first responders, hate crime victims, etc.
This is the president of our free nation. As an American I was always taught to respect the president, our commander in chief, no matter his political party.
We as a nation have stood behind our presidents since George Washington was elected as out first president. As a free nation, we have always had the freedom to disagree with presidential policy, but never with the outright disgust and disrespect the current administration has met.
Ms. Pelosi seems to think she can run this country better by herself, defying our president any way she can. She and her party are the reason this great free nation has become divided, racist, bigoted and shut down. As a white, middle-aged woman who has worked all my life and never looked out for a government handout, I can say I am proud to be an American who is a Republican.
With the prior administration, most of us were afraid to criticize or speak against the administration as we knew we would all be accused of being racist. What a difference with this administration. Congress, the media, Hollywood, etc., all are our for blood. I guess eight years of silence by all has exploded against this administration.
Candis Pepe
North Port
