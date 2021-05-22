Editor:
President Trump did not keep his promises.
The national debt was not eliminated. In fact, it got much larger during his term, even before the pandemic. In addition, the trade deficit became significantly larger during his presidency. He did not overturn Obamacare and never came up with a better healthcare plan. He only built a small part of the wall on our southern border, and Mexico did not pay for it. He did not bring peace to the Mideast. His foreign policies had many failures. Both North Korea and Iran are militarily stronger than when Trump became president. Other than an improvement to NAFTA, there were no new trade agreements.
He succeeded in reducing immigrants, and there is now a shortage of workers for the manual labor jobs typically done by immigrants.
China represents our biggest threat, but Trump failed to use our allies to put more pressure on China on trade and human rights.
Most importantly, he utterly failed to protect the environment especially in regards to human caused climate change. This represents a true long-term existential threat.
Finally, by refusing to accept the result of the election and not attending the Biden inauguration, he promoted a very dangerous and sinister attack on our democratic process. Many Americans still falsely believe that the election was stolen which has resulted in cynical new voting laws whose true purpose is to reduce the participation of younger and poorer citizens who tend to vote for Democrats. Shameful!
Frank Vorlicek
Rotonda West
