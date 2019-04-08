Editor:
There have been numerous letters to the editor lately criticizing people who do not call Trump Mr President.
I agree the office of president deserves respect. I find it impossible or unable to find a reason to respect the current occupant. I certainly would not want my grandchildren to emulate this person. He has malicious nickname for everyone who disagrees with him, and lying or misstating facts is a Donald Trump trait.
Donald Geoffroy
Burnt Store
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.