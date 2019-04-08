Editor:

There have been numerous letters to the editor lately criticizing people who do not call Trump Mr President.

I agree the office of president deserves respect. I find it impossible or unable to find a reason to respect the current occupant. I certainly would not want my grandchildren to emulate this person. He has malicious nickname for everyone who disagrees with him, and lying or misstating facts is a Donald Trump trait.

Donald Geoffroy

Burnt Store

