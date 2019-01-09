Editor;
People are starting to sound like Parents whose children never do anything wrong and will cover for them, bully others for them, cheat for them and do what they believe is good parenting.
Such as it is with Politics. Your party stomps its feet, calls people names, act like an overindulged 2-year-old declaring laws are wrong, the Constitution is wrong, doing anything possible to protect your brat.
Officer Singh was in our country legally, became a police officer and was killed by an illegal alien (who was protected by others and since all have been arrested). He is not alone. There have been several Americans murdered senselessly by people who have infiltrated our borders illegally.
People are angry about the wall. Why?
The economy is improving despite the Reserve increasing interest rates 18 times (which is run by the Rothchild's world banks). While we were so generous to a fault for helping everyone we forgot our own. Our veterans sleeping on the streets and suicide rates high. Our poor who are now being joined by the middle class.
Trump is a businessman. He is not a career politician. So he does things differently than what you all are used to seeing and hearing. One thing in particular: He puts his country first. That means you and I.
Drain the swamp, he said. He's doing it. That is why they are fighting him. I challenge the press to inform the public of the truth.
Maryellen Race
Punta Gorda
