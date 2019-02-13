Editor:
President Twitter-thumbs does not get it.
American business thrives on predictability. When he goes off on his tweet tantrums that throw everybody off of their game, then they can't predict what will happen.
If you want to grow an economy, you need to be able to predict what's going to happen in the future. But when everybody wakes up in the morning in America and goes, "What the heck is Twitter thumbs done now?," this is not an atmosphere that is conducive to growth.
That makes him the enemy of business. When will they realize that?
John R. Munn
Englewood
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.