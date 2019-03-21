Editor:
The Democrat Party has socialists that are striving for dictatorship or un-elected autocracy, which we do not have. We have a social democracy where the community freely elects representatives to control the apparatus of government and we also own our own property.
Instead of putting America First, the Democrats put gaining new membership first. Perfect examples of socialists are Rep. Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Harris and Reps. Omar and Tlaib whom also appear to be anti-Israel. Show me a nation run by a dictator that has freedom and success. You cannot, because there are none.
Show me an American state that has no crime due to gun control. You cannot. Look at Chicago, the most gun laws and the most crime. Wake up, America!
Pelosi and Schumer both wanted a wall. Now they put party instead of America first.
Illegal immigrants cost us taxpayers $116 billion a year. It is cheaper to build the wall to keep illegal immigrants out. Ancestors that came here years ago came legally. President Trump is on the correct track and doing good things. What any civilian of any party did years ago is not as important as what they are doing now or while in the government. Hillary is the one that needed the criticism for that.
Wake up, America! Support Donald Trump, who has done great things for all Americans; support the Constitution that does not take our guns away; support the wall and join the American Republicans that put America first.
Lillian Iannarone
Englewood
