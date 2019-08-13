Editor:
In less than three years, Donald Trump has told over 10,000 lies and untruths. A good example is when he told America he never paid off playmates and porn stars, and then we heard the tape recording of him discussing the method of payment.
Just Google "Trump Lies" and you will reach websites which will tell you the lie he told, when and where he told it, and what the truth is. Many of his ten thousand lies are repeats. He knows if you tell the same lie over and over, the weak-minded and morally deficient will believe it.
America has never had a president with so many close criminal associates. His first national security director is a convicted felon. His campaign manager is a convicted felon. His personal attorney of 10 years is a convicted felon. Eighteen people associated with his administration have been indicted for felonies.
Doesn't that make you proud to be an American?
John Ress
Arcadia
