Editor:
What has happened to the U.S.?
We have a president, who can mock the disabled, pay off porn stars to cover up an affair, deride political opponents, allow Kanye West to sit in the Oval Office and utter the eff word several times and laugh about it.
He can throw temper tantrums like a 10-year-old who didn't get the toy (wall) he wants. He can let 800,000 government workers go without paychecks. He can lie about what is happening at our southern border. He can meet with Russian diplomats behind closed doors, and demand that the interpreter in the room not disclose what was talked about.
He can tell over 7,000 lies and yet there are still intelligent? People that think he is the greatest thing since sliced white bread, when actually he is just a piece of moldy, old, white bread.
Joseph A. Del Bonis
Rotonda West
