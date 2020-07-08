Editor:
If there were a country whose leader:
• bragged that he could shoot someone in the middle of the street and lose no followers,
• argues that, if he did, he could not legally be stopped, investigated, or charged,
• attacks the free press (calling it the “enemy of the people”) anytime it tries to hold him accountable,
• withheld approved military aid in order to get “dirt” on a political opponent,
• surrounds himself with sycophants whose primary loyalty is to him personally, firing and intimidating any (including inspector generals and U.S. attorneys) who show independence,
• perverts “Rule of Law” by using DOJ to investigate political opponents and protect political cronies,
• stacks federal courts with judges that “owe” him,
• attempts to suppress voting by fighting “vote by mail” efforts (even though there is no evidence of fraud and he votes by mail),
• had Federal police officers physically disburse legal peaceful protesters for a ”photo-op”,
• advocates deploying the Military against his country’s citizens at his personal discretion,
Then this person would be branded a “two-bit” dictator or a “wanna-be” tyrant. In America, we simply refer to him as President Trump.
It is inconceivable that America would ever allow a dictator to take over our country. However, Hitler’s rise to power, I’m sure, included some of the same steps described above. After he muzzled the free press, weaponized the Justice Department, and took over the military, Hitler’s next step was to confiscate all citizens’ guns. Any chance that is where we are headed?
Dean K. Tomlin
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.