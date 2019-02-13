Editor:
Most written on the “Viewpoint” page shows common sense, but much of the other political information in newspapers can be sickening. I wonder how many Democrats remember that it was the Republicans that freed the slaves and the Republicans still love all that support our country.
How Democrats like Ilhan Omor and Alexandra Ocasip-Cortez ever got voted into Congress is scary. They are a disgrace to our country. Since they want a socialist country, they should move to a country that supports that and leave our great country alone.
President Trump is a great example of why America was founded. It’s not what he did years ago, it’s what he is doing for America now and he is continuing to make it great.
The border wall (or fence) will help protect us from illegal immigrants crossing our borders. I do not want to hear any complaints from those in the Congress and Senate that have walls around their homes and people with guns protecting them. All Americans need the same kind of protection of walls and guns if wanted. You think the Democrats care about you, they don’t or they would vote for the wall or fence.
President Trump has added 304,000 jobs in January and over 5 million jobs have been created since Trump was elected. Unemployment has fallen to the lowest level in 49 years. President Trump will keep America as a country for the people and by the people and that is why America is great.
Lillian Iannarone
Englewood
