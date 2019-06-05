Editor:

I am really annoyed by Rich Lowry's op-ed articles about the Mueller Report’s conclusions in Saturday's and Sunday's Sun. The best word describing his writing is obfuscate: “to make so confused as to be difficult to understand.”

Lowry tries to confuse us with insignificant information in an attempt to make us understand that Trump has been exonerated.

Mueller, on the other hand, both in his report and in his press conference, was crystal clear: “If we had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so.”

President Trump, therefore, has not been exonerated. Enough said.

Karen Fisk

Rotonda West

