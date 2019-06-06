Editor:
Can there be any doubt that the House must start an impeachment inquiry?
This regime continues to lie and threaten our Constitution. With every action taken, Trump acts more like a dictator than a president.
It is very frightening to witness his destruction of our values and laws. He seems to believe he is above the law. He is not. Impeach now!
Carol Finkel
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.