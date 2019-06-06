Editor:

Can there be any doubt that the House must start an impeachment inquiry?

This regime continues to lie and threaten our Constitution. With every action taken, Trump acts more like a dictator than a president.

It is very frightening to witness his destruction of our values and laws. He seems to believe he is above the law. He is not. Impeach now!

Carol Finkel

Port Charlotte

