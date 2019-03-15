Editor:

Thank you so much for giving your perfect life to come forward to serve our country. Thank you for doing what we asked you to do. That is to check into all the programs and policies the U.S. is sponsoring and is involved in. The idea being if they are good, then keep them, and if they aren't, then change and replace them with something better.

Also, if I were you, I would take your salary and help build our wall. The wall belongs to the millions of people who voted for you.

As a last thought, I would like a refund from all the Republicans, Democrats and independants who can't get the job done that they were hired to do. God help us!

Larry Gras

Rotonda West

