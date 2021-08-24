One issue on which people of different political persuasions can agree, especially those of us in Florida, is that having accurate and timely hurricane updates is important.
We are now at that time of year when storms seem to march across the Atlantic, one after the other, with an eye on the Sunshine State. Those of us whose homes were battered by 2004 Hurricane Charley know what’s at stake having access to accurate weather predictions.
In past years, it seemed to those of us who accessed National Hurricane Center information, that the NHC was boringly free of political interference. This changed In 2019, however, as Hurricane Dorian headed our way. Then President Trump convened a televised media event showing a hurricane track altered with a Sharpie pen to include the state of Alabama which he had erroneously claimed was in the hurricane’s path. While there was no direct evidence Trump himself altered the map, a White House official observed that “no one else writes like that on a map with a black Sharpie.”
For the rest of the country this was the past president doing the kind of unpredictable things for which he had become known. For those of us relying on accurate NHC updates, his behavior was unfortunate at best.
I think we can all agree that having a president who lets the weather professionals do their job so they can provide us with accurate hurricane projections, is preferable to one who makes things up.
