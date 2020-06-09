Editor:
This past week, Charlotte County lost a kind and gentle giant. We were lucky to have this Brian Presley, working for the common good in this community, and I was fortunate to be working by his side for more than 20 years.
He was a major supporter of the Andes Clinic and also an important member of that board and the local hospital boards. We worked together to help build the Girl Scout headquarters in Sarasota. We spent many hours supporting and building United Way, the Community Foundation, the Jazz Festival, the Charlotte Symphony, and countless other organizations that the Presleys helped with beautiful house parties.
But beyond that, Brian was a reverential and positive loving force in the lives of his dear wife, Mary, and all the children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren in his family. I spent as much time with Brian as I could in his final days. He was never alone for very long. I was there when he closed his eyes for the last time and the angels flew him away to a beautiful Golden Door that opened for him.
But, before he left his earthly bonds, I held a cellphone to his ear, and Mary spoke the most tender words that a loving wife can speak to a beloved husband. Even death cannot take away the love, the legacy, and the eternal life of this great man. I know that he has left his stamp on this world, and that one sweet day I will see him again. He will be drinking the finest wine, and I’ll be drinking a beer as he pointed out to me many times.
Rest high on that mountain with the golden sun warming your face and God’s love cloaking you in eternal grace and Ccomfort.
David M. Klein, MD
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.