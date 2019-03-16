Editor:
I am very grateful to your newspaper for publishing the Feb. 21 AP article on arsenic and lead in water coming from abandoned mining sites. This reminds me of the impact of phosphate mining on local waters.
It seems most Americans, particularly the president and his followers, care little about environmental degradation. Coincidentally, also on Feb. 21, our local, excellent FOWL program sponsored Nobel Peace Prize winner Terry Root who spoke in North Port about the impact of plastics on wildlife and the ecosystem all of us depend upon. Trump and his climate change deniers have no answer to the fact that Irish physicist John Tyndall discovered the atmospheric “green house effect” (known also as “global warming”) in 1859. Tyndall was neither a politician nor a Democrat. Now, contrary to what is in the best interest of people’s health, Trump proposes cutting EPA funding which addresses such environmental issues.
But the environment is not the reason for this letter. Trump, along with Stalin, Hitler and all autocrats, has also declared our free press to be the enemy of the people. Without your quality community newspaper no locals would have been informed of arsenic, lead, etc., in water near abandoned mine sites. Without your report on FOWL’s presentation, we might be less conscientious about recycling plastics.
Thank you for being there, and I hope you’re always there.
Rik Jimison
North Port
