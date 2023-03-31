It should not matter at all what your political affiliation is when it comes to our press sharing any and all information with the public.
Please never use the cop pathetic explanation that the press only likes to print facts. Case in point would be the assault on my president from day one, with the Russian collusion farce. Never did you let up. People began to believe it, day after day after day you brought information, headlines, front page, never proven true. Yet Trump marched on.
Trust me, this hurt him mentally and politically. Nice job press. I can go on and on and on. Not going to. I am just asking, or should I say begging at this juncture in time, that the press would just report what is going on. To be fair, not your opinion, just what is happening from both sides of the aisle. From Republican and Democrat voices.
So much going down with the Biden crime family, gee, come on. Millions paid to them, then statements like 10% to the big guy. Still you have no interest in reporting this in your paper. You are getting away with murder. The press and the press alone in destroying our democracy.
Please, please report what the other side is thinking and what is going on. Let the people decide what is true, not true, right or wrong. Please lift the ban on our voices.
How on earth can we have fair elections without both sides of the story? We just ask for information, fairly dispersed.
